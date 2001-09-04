Cheese Made From Beans?

Yes, you read that right. According to a recent study, scientists have developed a new low-fat cheese that is a healthier alternative to the regular high-fat version. The new cheese is made from something called vetch, a lentil-like legume grown in Pakistan, which is blended with powdered cow's milk to create a higher-protein cheese. The resulting product is a heart-healthy cheese that tastes like full-fat mozzarella. There's no word yet on when it will make its way to your favorite neighborhood pizza place. In the meantime, you can top your dishes with tasty low-fat cheeses, like those from Cabot and Weight Watchers instead.