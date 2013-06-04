Researchers Connect Eggs and Weight Loss

After years of being barred from the average American diet, things are looking sunny-side up for eggs. According to a study from Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, overweight women who eat egg breakfasts lose twice as much weight as women who start their days with bagels. Researchers say the protein in eggs increases satiety and decreases hunger, helping women eat fewer calories throughout the day. "Eggs are a perfect protein source because they have all eight essential amino acids," says Dave Grotto, RD, author of 101 Foods That Could Save Your Life. "And recent research debunks the idea that they have adverse effects on the heart."
See our recipe collection for great new ways to enjoy them:
Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives
Artichoke, Goat Cheese, and Potato Omelet
Caramelized Onion and Roasted Pepper Frittata
Linguine Frittata With Greens
Mushroom and Spinach Frittata With Smoked Gouda