A Creamy Pasta Dish With Less Fat

This protein-rich dish shaves fat grams by substituting lower-fat milk and lean Canadian bacon.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 cup skim or low-fat milk

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup chopped onion (about 4.5 oz.)

4 oz. chopped pancetta, capocollo or Canadian bacon (about 3/4 cup)

1 cup frozen peas (about 4 oz.)

8 ounces bow-tie pasta (farfalle), cooked and drained

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. In medium bowl, beat together eggs, milk and cornstarch until well blended. Set aside.

2. In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil until just hot enough to sizzle a drop of water. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add pancetta. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

3. Remove pan from heat. Add cooked onion mixture to egg mixture. Add frozen peas to hot saucepan. Stir peas for about 1 minute. Pour in egg mixture. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until egg mixture is just thick enough to coat a metal spoon with a thin film and reaches 160° F. Remove from heat. Immediately pour over hot pasta. Sprinkle with cheese. Stir until well combined.

Nutrition:

Calories 511 (34% from fat); Fat 19g (sat 6g, mono 8g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 237mg; Protein 24g; Carbohydrate 59g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 4g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 743mg; Calcium 186mg