Healthy Hospitality Starts With Fresh Salmon Pasta

A quick entree with a simple side and a wine pairing from Master Sommelier Andrea Immer Robinson is the perfect menu for a casual outdoor meal. Follow this game plan featuring our recipe for Pappardelle Pasta with Asparagus and Salmon for easy al fresco entertaining.

Recipe for Pappardelle With Asparagus and Salmon

Game plan:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Season and sear the salmon.

3. Saute shallots and asparagus; add broth, peas, and remaining ingredients.

4. Slice the baguette, and preheat oven to 350°.

5. Cook pasta, drain, and toss in pot with vegetables and salmon. Make toasts.

6. Serve pasta with two toasts alongside.

Simple side: Garlic-Rubbed Toasts

Preheat oven or toaster oven to 350°. Slice a baguette into 1/2-inch slices. Cut a large clove of garlic in half, and rub tops of sliced bread with it. Toast bread in oven for 5 minutes per side. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.



Andrea's wine pick: Antinori Vermentino from Tuscany ($20).

Look for an Italian white vermentino, which has the earthiness and acidity to stand up to the herbaceous taste of asparagus (a challenge with wine), as well as the plush, juicy body to complement the salmon. Antinori Vermentino has a luscious pear flavor to boot.