Complete Low-Cal Dinner Featuring Lemon-Basil Pasta

This recipe for Ricotta and Lemon-Basil Pasta, along with the green beans (below) will help you get a fresh start on eating right. And it's family friendly: you need less than 20 minutes to get the entire menu on the table.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Make sure to reserve some of the cooking water before you drain the pasta. It will add flavor and help thicken the sauce.

Ingredients:

8 ounces uncooked pasta, such as seashell or campanelle

1 cup (8 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Lemon wedges (optional)

Instructions:

1. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.

2. Combine ricotta, next 5 ingredients (through pepper), and reserved cooking liquid in a large bowl. Add the pasta, and toss to combine. Garnish with lemon wedges, if desired. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 273 (13% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 20mg; Protein 15g; Carbohydrate 46g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 363mg; Calcium 116mg





Green Beans With Toasted Almonds

Preheat oven to 350°. Toast 1/4 cup sliced almonds in oven about 5 minutes or until fragrant and golden. In a large saute pan, melt 2 teaspoons butter, and add 1 (12-ounce) bag trimmed beans to the pan; saute 5–7 minutes. Toss almonds with green beans, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot.