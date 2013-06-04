Molto Mario Talks Healthy Italian: Light and Easy Italian Recipes from Health Magazine

Health.com
June 04, 2013

Want healthy Italian? We've done all the work for you. Here are several light Italian recipes from the pages of Health magazineall expert tested and tasted! Click on a recipe below and get started.

 Cannellini, Sausage, and Sage Stew

 Easy Butternut Squash Risotto

 Eggplant Penne

 Fresh-Tomato Pasta

 Fusilli With Scallops and Peas

 Goat Cheese Bruschetta

 Grano: Antipasto Grano Salad

 Green and White Pasta Salad

 Italian Antipasto Salad

 Italian Sausage and Spinach Lasagna

 Lemon-Pepper Shrimp Linguini

 Olive-Goat Cheese Bruschetta

 Penne With Spinach and Feta

 Pesto Chicken Pizza

 Pesto Pizza With Sliced Tomatoes

 Pizza with Brie, Sage, and Pine Nuts

 Quick Chicken Cacciatore

 Roasted Chicken and Portobello Risotto

 Stromboli Sandwiches

 White-Bean-and-Roasted-Red-Pepper Crostini

 Zesty Italian Chicken

 Find more light Italian recipes here

