Bethenny Frankel is a celebrity natural-foods chef and owner of the baked-goods company bethennybakes.

What had started out as a tasty hobby for Bethenny has turned into a lifelong career. Now the self-proclaimed âhealth foodie,â who attended the National Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts, spends her days sharing her knowledge and passion for healthy living with others.

In addition to her weekly blog on Health.com, Bethenny writes a monthly âCelebrity Diet Secretsâ column for Health magazine. She is regularly featured in national publications such as The New York Times, The New York Post, The Daily News, People, Us Weekly, OK!, InStyle, Star, and several other print outlets. Additionally, she is an expert for the website Ehow.com, was runner-up on NBCs The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, and costar of the record-breaking Bravo docu-drama The Real Housewives of New York City.

OrderÂ Bethenny's new book, Naturally Thin, from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.