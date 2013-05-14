Mariska Hargitay's Guilt-Free Chocolate Muffins

Stars love baked treats, too. Heres a recipe that celebrity chef Bethenny Frankel (pictured at left, with Mariska Hargitay) whipped up for the "Law and Order: SVU" star: Joyful Heart Fudge Chip Muffinsnamed for Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps sexual assault survivors heal mind, body, and spirit.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes 8 muffins

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon canola oil

1/2 cup turbinado sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

3/4 cup oat flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup semisweet dairy- and gluten-free chocolate chips (such as Sunspire)

Powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place 8 paper liners in muffin tin; coat with cooking spray.

2. Combine applesauce and next 4 ingredients. In a sepa-rate bowl, whisk together the next 6 ingredients. Add oat mixture to applesauce mixture; stir until blended. Stir in chocolate chips.

3. Spoon batter into muffin cups. Bake for 20–22 minutes, rotating the pan a half-turn after 10 minutes. Muffins are done when tops are firm to the touch.

4. Cool slightly. Top with powdered sugar, if desired. (Serving size: 1 muffin)

Nutrition:

Calories 154 (24% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 30g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 331mg; Calcium 86mg.

