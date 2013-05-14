Grocery Shop at Home With Your Computer or Phone to Avoid the Market

Peapod delivers groceries to the Northeast and the Chicago area. A nutritional-profile feature lets you customize searches for, say, organic pasta or salt-free items. Delivery fee for orders over $100 is $6.95 (minimum orders of $50).

Amazon.com offers a wide selection of products, with a memory feature that allows you to reorder quickly.

LocalHarvest, community-supported agriculture, connects you to farms that offer weekly baskets of produce to pick up at a convenient local spot.

NetGrocer.com delivers your order within three to five days throughout the United States. Shipping rates are based on the dollar amount of groceries you order.

Door to Door Organics, based in Bucks County, Pa., delivers certified-organic produce to selected areas in Colorado, Michigan, the Ohio River Valley, and the Northeast. Minimum order: $22.

