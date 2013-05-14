Healthy Grocery Shopping Made Easy

Love it or hate it, shopping for groceries is unavoidable. The perksfor anyone who likes to eatare obvious. But shopping can be maddening: the confusing labels, the shifts in nutrition news, the vivid sense that E. coli is waving to you from the deli. Were all trying to shop healthier, in ways that slim us but not our pocketbooks. Thats why weve created this guide to healthy, safer shoppingjust in time for your next trip to the store.

How to Make the Perfect Shopping List

Map Out Your Next Trip to the Market

5 Ways to Beat the Bacteria