Lisa Lombardi, executive deputy editor, loves apple-walnut salad with honey-balsamic vinaigrette: romaine lettuce, apples, walnuts, chicken, dried cranberries, goat-cheese crumbles, and honey-balsamic vinaigrette.

Lisa can't resist this sweet, rich salad, which gets most of its calories from walnuts, dressing, and cheese. To cut back, use one of our tricks: Swap the fruitusing fresh instead of dried helps you feel satisfied with fewer calories. Heres how to transform this lunch.

Goat-cheese crumbles

Order 1 tablespoon of cheese (thats a third of the usual amount put on this salad), and youll still have plenty to go aroundjust toss it in well before you eat. You save: 76 calories, 7 g fat.

Honey-balsamic vinaigrette

Choose fat-free honey Dijon or a similar dressing. You save: 160 calories, 21 g fat.

Dried cranberries

Ask for grapes instead. Dried fruit can inflate a salads calories because its not as filling as the fresh kind. By adding fresh fruit to your salad, youll cut the calories and keep the sweetness. You save: 31 calories, 0 g fat.

Walnuts

Get just a few walnut halves (about 6) instead of the usual ladleful; youll end up with a third of the usual calories. The heart-healthy fat in nuts help you feel full, but a small bit will do the trick. You save: 154 calories, 14 g fat.

Before* Skinny Version Calories 893 472 Fat 62 g (9 g saturated) 19 g (5 g saturated) Sodium 432 mg 387 mg

*Nutritional analysis is based on typical meal-size salads at chain restaurants.

