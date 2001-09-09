Low-Fat Pasta With Feta and Grapes

Raid your fruit bowl to make this sweet and tangy low-fat pasta recipe for Campanelle With Roasted Grapes and Feta.

Prep time: 6 minutes

Cook: 17 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

8 ounces uncooked campanelle (bellflower-shaped pasta) or farfalle

3 cups seedless grapes (any combination of red, green, and black)

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped onion

1⁄2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1⁄2 cup less-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1⁄2 cup dry white wine

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

3. Toss grapes with 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place on baking sheet. Roast 5–7 minutes, or until first few grapes begin to split. Remove from oven and let stand.

4. Heat remaining olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and thyme; cook until onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Pour in broth and wine; boil 5–6 minutes, or until sauce is amber-colored and no longer tastes of “raw” wine.

5. Combine pasta and sauce; toss with grapes and feta. (Serving size: 1 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 323 (26% from fat); Fat 9g (sat 4g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 22mg; Protein 10g; Carbohydrate 47g; Sugars 15g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 456mg; Calcium 147mg