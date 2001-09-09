This Low-Fat Duck Dish is Elegant Enough for Guests

Duck is healthier (and easier) than you think. You'll get almost 30 percent of your daily iron from this recipe for Noodles With Duck Breast, Edamame, and Dried Cherries.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook: 14 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces uncooked paparadelle or wide egg noodles

1 cup frozen shelled edamame

2 (6-ounce) packages boneless duck breast halves, thawed and skinned

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄2 cup dried sweet cherries

1⁄2 cup dry white wine

1⁄2 cup less-sodium chicken broth

1⁄2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions:

1. Cook noodles according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remain, add edamame and finish cooking. Drain.

2. Cut duck into 1/2-inch cubes; toss with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and add duck in a single layer. Cook until browned on both sides; about 3 minutes per side. Add cherries to skillet; cook 1 minute, then transfer duck and cherries to a bowl.

3. Add wine, broth, rosemary, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to skillet; boil, stirring to scrape browned bits from pan until liquid is reduced by half and no longer tastes of “raw” wine, about 4 minutes. Swirl in butter; toss with duck and noodles. (Serving size: 1 1/3 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 339 (28% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 3g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 118mg; Protein 23g; Carbohydrate 34g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 3g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 314mg; Calcium 32mg