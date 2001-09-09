Only 10 Grams of Fat? Hail Caesar!

Get all the flavor and none of the guilt with this simple recipe for the perennial favorite: Chicken Caesar Salad.

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Olive oil cooking spray

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 cup silken soft tofu

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons grated and 1/4 cup shaved fresh Parmesan cheese

8 cups romaine lettuce cut crosswise into 2-inch strips

1 1/4 cups fat-free croutons

Instructions:

1. Heat grill pan to medium-high. Mist chicken breasts with olive oil spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill chicken until just cooked through, about 5–6 minutes per side. Place chicken on a cutting board and let rest about 5 minutes to allow juices to redistribute; cut into bite-size pieces.

2. Mix next 8 ingredients and remaining salt and pepper in a blender until well-combined and creamy, scraping down blender sides, as necessary. Add 1 tablespoon water to thin. Stir in grated Parmesan.

3. Toss lettuce, croutons, and dressing in a large bowl; divide among 4 plates. Arrange chicken over salads, sprinkling each evenly with shaved Parmesan. (Serving size: 2 cups lettuce and 1/4 pound chicken)

Nutrition:

Calories 269 (33% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 3g, mono 4g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 69mg; Protein 31g; Carbohydrate 13g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2.5mg; Sodium 510mg; Calcium 178mg