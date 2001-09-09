Quick Chicken Dish Under 100 Calories

This classic dish for Chicken Paillards requires nearly no time in the kitchen. Serve these savory slivers over anything from crisp salad greens, creamy risotto, or fruited couscous.

Prep: 7 minutes

Cook: 6 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounce) skinless boneless chicken breast halves

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

Instructions:

1. Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or a rolling pin. Salt and pepper both sides of each chicken breast half.

2. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; saute 3 minutes per side, until golden and cooked through. Cook in batches, if necessary, to avoid crowding pan.

Nutrition:

Calories 92 (39% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 1g, mono 2g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 37mg; Protein 13g; Carbohydrate 0g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 172mg; Calcium 8mg