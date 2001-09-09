Skinny Skillet Steak With Asian Flavor

This recipe for Hoisin-Glazed Beef Tenderloin Steak is ready in less than 15 minutes and packs only about 200 calories per serving.

Prep: 7 minutes

Cook: 7 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons minced green onions

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1/2 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

4 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (3/4-inch-thick)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Olive oil cooking spray

Instructions:

1. Combine first 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl. Sprinkle steaks with salt.

2. Heat a large skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add steaks, and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove steaks from the pan.

3. Pour hoisin mixture into pan. Return steaks to pan; cook an additional 10 seconds, tossing well to coat.

Nutrition:

Calories 204 (40% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 4g, mono 4g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 71mg; Protein 24g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 0g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 247mg; Calcium 23mg