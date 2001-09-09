Low-Cal Chicken With French Flair

This healthy recipe for Roasted Chicken and Yams is so hearty, you'd never guess it serves up only about 350 calories.

Makes 8 servings

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 60 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 tablespoons herbes de Provence

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 large peeled yams, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

8–10 skinless boneless chicken breast halves

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients (through garlic).

2. Place the yam slices evenly on the bottom of a 9- x 13-inch casserole dish. Lay the chicken breasts flat over the yams and pour broth mixture over the chicken. If necessary, add just enough water to completely cover the chicken. Place on the middle rack of preheated oven and bake for 1 hour.

Nutrition

Calories 351 (46% from fat); Fat 18g (sat 3g, mono 11g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 91mg; Protein 36g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 115mg; Calcium 56mg