Heavenly Low-Fat Coconut Dessert

Our recipe for Coconut Angel Food Cake With Mango is a summertime favorite. If you're in a hurry, start with a prepared angel food cake from your grocers bakery. Just skip to step 7 and begin with the glaze.

Prep: 35 minutes

Cook: 50 minutes

Stand: 1 hour

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons frozen fresh unsweetened coconut flakes (such as Tropic Isle brand), thawed

1 cup sifted cake flour

1 3/4 cups powdered sugar, divided

14 large egg whites

1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon lime zest, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

4 large mangoes, peeled and sliced

Directions

1. Position a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat oven to 375°. Spread coconut on a large baking sheet, and toast, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes or until golden brown.

2. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°. Sift together the flour and 3/4 cup powdered sugar into a medium bowl.

3. Beat the egg whites with a mixer on medium speed in a large bowl until foamy. Increase the speed to medium-high, add the cream of tartar and salt, and beat just until the egg whites form soft peaks. Add 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar, about 1 tablespoon at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat just until stiff peaks form. Add the vanilla, and beat until combined.

4. Sift one quarter of the flour mixture over the egg whites, and fold in with a whisk or a rubber spatula. Continue gently folding, one quarter at a time, until all the flour mixture has been added. Do not overmix. Fold in 1 cup of the coconut.

5. Transfer the batter an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Run a butter knife through the batter to remove any large air pockets, and smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the cake begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Turn the pan upside down, and balance it on its elongated neck or pan legs (if it has them), or place the tube upside down on the neck of a tall bottle. Let cool to room temperature, about 40 minutes.

6. Turn the pan right side up. Run a butter knife around the outside edge of the cake and between the cake and the tube. Invert the cake onto a flat plate, give the pan a sharp downward rap to dislodge the cake, and lift off the pan. (If the pan bottom is removable, slide a knife between the pan bottom and the cake to release it.)

7. While the cake cools, stir together the remaining 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, 1/4 teaspoon of the lime zest, lime juice, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Let stand for 10 minutes. Pour the glaze over the cake, sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons coconut, and let stand for at least 10 minutes or until the glaze is set. Stir together the sliced mango, the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon zest in a large bowl.

8. Use a sharp serrated knife to cut the cake into wedges. (The cake will keep, tightly wrapped, for 3 days at room temperature or for 2 weeks in the freezer.) Arrange the cake on dessert plates with the mango slices on the side. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 slice)

Nutrition

Calories 279 (15% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 4g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 55g; Sugars 43g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 118mg; Calcium 14mg