Health's Feel Great Weight Plan: Practice Portion Control

April 10, 2013

This handy chart is part of Health magazine's Feel Great Weight Plan: Your What-to-Eat Guide.

From breakfast to dessert, heres your complete eating strategy. To keep weight off, keep these quick guidelines in mind.

A serving of...is about equivalent to this...
Red meatPalm of your hand (3 oz)
ChickenPalm of your hand plus up to your knuckle (5 oz)
FishYour entire hand and as thick as your thumb at the knuckle (6 oz)
PastaSmall fist
Rice/couscousBaseball
Peanut or almond butterGolf ball
Salad dressing1/2 shot glass
CerealBaseball
Dried fruit2 dominoes


Download this chart (pdf).


Download our Feel Great Weight Substitution Chart (pdf).

