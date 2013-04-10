Health's Feel Great Weight Plan: Practice Portion Control

This handy chart is part of Health magazine's Feel Great Weight Plan: Your What-to-Eat Guide.
From breakfast to dessert, heres your complete eating strategy. To keep weight off, keep these quick guidelines in mind.
|A serving of...
|is about equivalent to this...
|Red meat
|Palm of your hand (3 oz)
|Chicken
|Palm of your hand plus up to your knuckle (5 oz)
|Fish
|Your entire hand and as thick as your thumb at the knuckle (6 oz)
|Pasta
|Small fist
|Rice/couscous
|Baseball
|Peanut or almond butter
|Golf ball
|Salad dressing
|1/2 shot glass
|Cereal
|Baseball
|Dried fruit
|2 dominoes