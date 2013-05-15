America's Healthiest Restaurants: 6 Independents Leading the Way

Los Angeles: M Cafe

mcafedechaya.com

7119 Melrose Ave.

Remember your macrobiotic friends who eschewed refined sugar, eggs, and dairy, and their noble (but bland) dinner parties? Meet your new BFF: This cafe makes macrobiotic cuisine incredibly tasty fare.

1517 Shattuck Ave.

A longtime leader in the movement to showcase organic ingredients, cooked in simple, healthy, and delicious ways, Alice Waterss Chez Panisse offers a daily prix-fixe menu that includes vegetables fresh from the garden, fruit right off the branch, and fish straight from the sea.



75 Washington Place

The Greenwich Village setting may whisper “speakeasy,” but the menu sings “farm.” Since 2000, this nationally lauded restaurant has been using produce and animals from Stone Barns Center, a four-season farm and educational center 30 miles up the Hudson River.



1460 West Chicago Ave.

Green Zebra makes its vegetarian-oriented menu stand out with chef-owner Shawn McClains creative, flavorful pairings. Roasted Squash Salad With Chestnut, Pear, and Parsley? Yum.



500 E. Fourth St.248-547-7916

In a city where some of the hottest restaurants are cooking up dishes with rich cream sauces, you can thank your lucky stars for the Inn Season Cafe. Whole-grain burgers and lasagnas with veggies rule the roost.



1198 Howell Mill Rd.

Talk about farm fresh: Husband-and-wife team and co-owners Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison supply much of the restaurants organic offerings from their own farm.

