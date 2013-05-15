Your Farmers' Market Diet Workout



From Health magazine

To drop up to two pounds a week, pair Your Fresh-Picked Plan with one of the fitness options below.

1. Alternate five minutes walking and five minutes jogging for an hour four

days per week or …

2. Do a circuit of push-ups, sit-ups, and jumping jacks for 20 minutes, then jog for 30 minutes four days per week or …

3. Bicycle for about 50 minutes at a moderate pace four days per week or …

4. Swim for 45 minutes three times a week, plus an hour once a week.

Bonus: If youre extremely active and exercise for one hour or more each day, enjoy an extra 150-calorie snack!