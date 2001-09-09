Artichoke Dip With Crudites: 70 calories

From Health magazine

This recipe for Artichoke-and-Caper Dip With Fresh Vegetable Crudites offers veggies so fresh (and dip so tasty), youll want to dive in.

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 small garlic clove, peeled

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons capers, roughly chopped

5 cups assorted fresh vegetables (sliced radishes, baby carrots, blanched wax beans, broccoli and cauliflower florets)

Instructions:

1. Combine garlic and artichoke hearts in a food processor; pulse for 30 seconds or until well chopped. With processor on, add the lemon juice, lemon zest, and olive oil, processing until smooth and well blended.

2. Stir in pepper and capers. Serve dip at room temperature or chilled with assorted crudites. Dip can be made 1 day in advance and stored in the fridge. (Serving size: 1⁄4 cup dip and 1⁄2 cup vegetables)

Nutrition:

Calories 70; Fat 3g (sat 0g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 1g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 179mg; Calcium 18mg