Sugar Snap Peas With Chicken: 295 calories

From Health magazine

Succulent pan-seared chicken offers plenty of protein, and snap peas add fiber to this recipe for Sugar Snap Pea Saute With Free-Range Chicken Breasts.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Makes 4 serving

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 pounds sugar snap peas, trimmed

4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless, free-range, organic chicken breast halves

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced shallots

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1⁄2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Instructions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add peas, and cook about 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

2. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken breasts with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat in a large nonstick saute pan. Add the chicken to the pan; cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan, and keep warm until ready to serve.

4. Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the shallots, and cook, stirring frequently to keep from burning, 2–3 minutes or until limp and golden brown. While the shallots are cooking, whisk together the remaining 7 ingredients (through thyme). Add the mustard mixture and the blanched peas to the pan; stir until the peas are well coated with the dressing and heated through. Season with the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.

5. To serve, arrange chicken and 1 1⁄4 cups of the sugar snap peas on each of 4 plates. Serve with a 5-ounce glass of white wine, if desired. (Serving size: 1 chicken breast and 1 1⁄4 cups peas)

Nutrition:

Calories 295; Fat 9g (sat 2g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 63mg; Protein 29g; Carbohydrate 24g; Sugars 10g; Fiber 6g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 407mg; Calcium 138mg