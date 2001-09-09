Sugar Snap Peas With Chicken: 295 calories

From Health magazine
Succulent pan-seared chicken offers plenty of protein, and snap peas add fiber to this recipe for Sugar Snap Pea Saute With Free-Range Chicken Breasts.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 18 minutes
Makes 4 serving
Ingredients:
1 1⁄2 pounds sugar snap peas, trimmed
4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless, free-range, organic chicken breast halves
1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided
1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1⁄2 cup thinly sliced shallots
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1⁄2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
1⁄2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
Instructions:
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add peas, and cook about 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
2. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken breasts with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat in a large nonstick saute pan. Add the chicken to the pan; cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan, and keep warm until ready to serve.
4. Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the shallots, and cook, stirring frequently to keep from burning, 2–3 minutes or until limp and golden brown. While the shallots are cooking, whisk together the remaining 7 ingredients (through thyme). Add the mustard mixture and the blanched peas to the pan; stir until the peas are well coated with the dressing and heated through. Season with the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.
5. To serve, arrange chicken and 1 1⁄4 cups of the sugar snap peas on each of 4 plates. Serve with a 5-ounce glass of white wine, if desired. (Serving size: 1 chicken breast and 1 1⁄4 cups peas)
Nutrition:
Calories 295; Fat 9g (sat 2g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 63mg; Protein 29g; Carbohydrate 24g; Sugars 10g; Fiber 6g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 407mg; Calcium 138mg