Honey-Roasted Peaches: 110 Calories

From Health magazine

Fresh lavender and honey add just the right touch to ripe peaches in this recipe for Honey-Roasted Peaches With Lavender.

Watch the video: Honey-Roasted Peaches With Lavender

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 large ripe peaches, halved and pitted

1/4 cup local honey

2 sprigs fresh lavender

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons mascarpone cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Coat an ovenproof 7- x 11 inch baking dish with butter. Arrange the peaches, cut side up, in the baking dish. Drizzle the honey over the peaches, and add the lavender and lemon zest.

3. Bake for 15 minutes, remove from oven, and spoon the honey from baking dish over the peaches. Bake an additional 15–20 minutes or until the peaches are softened and golden.

4. Top warm peach halves with 1 teaspoon mascarpone cheese, and drizzle with some of the honey in the baking pan. (Serving size: 1/2 peach)

Nutrition:

Calories 110; Fat 5g (sat 3g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 14mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 16g; Sugars 15g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 6mg; Calcium 16mg