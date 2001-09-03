Arugula With Seared Red Snapper: 306 calories

From Health magazine

Peppery greens and flavorful blueberries show off the sweet flavor of the fish in this fresh recipe for Arugula and Blueberry Salad With Seared Red Snapper.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) red snapper fillets

1⁄2 plus 1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1⁄2 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon water

8 cups fresh local arugula

1 cup fresh blueberries

16 thin slices pecorino Romano cheese (about 1 1⁄2 ounces)

Instructions:

1. With a very sharp knife, make shallow slashes about 1 inch apart in skin of the snapper fillets. Season the fillets on both sides with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large, nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the fish, skin side down, and cook for 21⁄2–3 minutes. Gently press the fillets down with a spatula to flatten while cooking. Turn fillets, and cook an additional 1–2 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat, and keep warm.

2. Whisk together the vinegar, honey, Dijon, and chives in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in the extra-virgin olive oil and water, whisking constantly. Season the vinaigrette with the remaining 1⁄8 teaspoon salt and several turns freshly ground black pepper.

3. Combine arugula and blueberries in a large bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad, tossing until well combined. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange 4 pecorino slices over each salad. Serve immediately with seared snapper and a 5-ounce glass of white wine, if desired. (Serving size: 1 snapper fillet and 2 cups salad)

Nutrition:

Calories 306; Fat 11g (sat 3g, mono 5g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 71mg; Protein 37g; Carbohydrate 12g; Sugars 9g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 466mg; Calcium 205mg