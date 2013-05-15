Luscious and Light Fruity Desserts: Fluffy Coconut-Lime Cake

This recipe for Lime-Glazed Angel Food Cake is light on calories but not on tastetheres a burst of summery coconut-lime flavor in each bite.

Prep: 10 minutes

Stand: 20 minutes

Makes 12 servings

Start with a store-bought angel food cake, or adapt this Coconut Angel Food Cake.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons frozen unsweetened coconut flakes, thawed

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1⁄2 teaspoon lime zest, divided

Dash of salt

1 (10-inch) round angel food cake

4 large mangoes, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Spread the coconut on a baking sheet; toast about 5–7 minutes or until golden. Set aside.

2. Combine powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon water, lime juice, 1⁄4 teaspoon lime zest, and a dash of salt in a small bowl. Let stand 10 minutes. Pour glaze over cake, sprinkle with the toasted coconut, and let stand 10 minutes or until glaze is set. Stir together mango, granulated sugar, and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon lime zest in a large bowl.

3. Use a serrated knife to cut the cake into wedges. Arrange on dessert plates with the mango slices on the side. (Serving size: 1 slice)

Nutrition:

Calories 172 (5% from fat); Fat 1g (sat 0.5g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 41g; Sugars 31g; Fiber 2g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 214mg; Calcium 47mg

