Luscious and Light Fruity Desserts: Tart Cherry Compote

End your meal with cheese and fruit instead of a typical dessert. This recipe for Cherry Compote Over Goat Cheese plays up the intense flavor of balsamic-glazed cherries.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (about 3 cups) sweet cherries, pitted, preferably bing

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1⁄4 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

4 ounces goat cheese

Instructions:

1. Cook cherries and sugar over medium-high heat in a skillet, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle in vinegar and thyme; cook 1 minute.

2. Slice goat cheese into 4 rounds; top with warm compote, or refrigerate compote, covered, up to 3 days. (Serving size: 1⁄2 cup)

Nutrition:

Calories 168 (32% from fat); Fat 6g (sat 4g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 13mg; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 24g; Sugars 20g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 108mg; Calcium 60mg

Back to: "Luscious and Light Fruity Desserts"