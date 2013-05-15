Denis Leary's Low-cal Baked Chicken Wings

Star chef Bethenny Frankel cut a whopping 60 percent of the fatfrom Denis Leary's favorite chicken wings in this zesty recipe.

Marinate: 1/4hours

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1tablespoon Dijon mustard

Dash of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon finely mincedgarlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2teaspoon lemon zest

16 chicken wings, each halved at joint and with tipremoved

Cooking spray

1 cup grated fresh Parmesan

6 tablespoons choppedfresh parsley

1 1/2 cups dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs

Dip:

1 cup fat-free yogurt

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8teaspoon Worcestershire

Instructions:

1. Combine first 8ingredients (through lemon zest) in a large bowl, and whisk until combined. Pour overwings, transfer to a zip-top plastic bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 14hours.

2. Preheat oven to 425°.

3. Line a baking pan with foil. Sprayfoil with cooking spray; set aside.

4. Mix together Parmesan, parsley, andbreadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Coat wings in breadcrumb mixture. Place on preparedpan.

5. Bake on lowest oven rack for 20 minutes, then turn and cook for 10more minutes.

6. While wings are baking, combine dip ingredients in a smallbowl. Serve the wings with the dip. (Serving size: 4 wings, 2 tablespoons dip)

Nutrition:

Calories 295 (63% from fat); Fat 19g (sat 6g,mono 9g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 64mg; Protein 23g; Carbohydrate 6g; Sugars 2g; Fiber1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 337mg; Calcium 141mg

