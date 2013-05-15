Bethenny Frankel's Tips for Taking the Grease Out of Fried Food

Healthy fried chicken. You can use my secret for lightening up wingsroll them in a zesty breadcrumb mixture, then baketo degrease fried chicken and chicken fingers, too.

Guilt-free fries. Instead of deep-frying potatoes, bake them. Keep the skin on the potatoes, cut them into wedges, and toss with salt, pepper, paprika, and olive oil. Bake at 425° for 35 minutes or until crisp.

Better batter. Crispy onion rings are also great baked. Just dip in a mixture of beer and buttermilk, then dredge in flour. Quickly pan saute, and then bake at 400° for 3 minutes on each side.

