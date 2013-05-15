Luscious and Light Fruity Desserts: Floaty Pavlovas

This recipe for Chocolate Chip Pavlovas With Raspberries and Apricots creates cloudlike meringues flecked with chocolate and topped with spring fruit.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Stand: 8 hours or overnight

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 large egg whites

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon cream of tartar

1⁄4 cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3⁄4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

3 apricots, pitted and thinly sliced

6 ounces raspberries

4 tablespoons fat-free vanilla yogurt

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 200°. Trace 4 (3-inch) circles onto 2 sheets of parchment paper (8 circles total), leaving 1 inch between. Place paper onto baking sheets.

2. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with mixer on medium speed just until foamy. Increase speed to medium-high, add salt and cream of tartar, and beat until egg whites form soft peaks. Adding well after each addition. Beat just until stiff peaks form. Add vanilla. Fold in chocolate chips with a rubber spatula.

3. Starting at the center, spoon meringue onto the circles, using 1⁄2 cup per circle. Use a spoon to press in center of each meringue to shape it into a nest.

4. Place 1 baking sheet on the middle oven rack and 1 on the bottom. Bake for 1 hour or until set, switching sheets halfway through. Turn off heat; let cool in the oven 8 hours or overnight. Pavlovas will be crisp on the bottom.

5. Combine fruit mixture and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar in a bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Top each meringue with 1⁄2 tablespoon yogurt, then fruit. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 pavlova)

Nutrition:

Calories 132 (31% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 3g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 3g; Carbo­hydrate 22g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 99mg; Calcium 25mg

