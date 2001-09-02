360 Calories, 43 Grams of Protein. Let's Talk Tuna!

Yunhee KimSeared ahi and fresh snap peas make this recipe for Sesame Tuna Salad a catch. This satisfying main-dish salad also gives you 43 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) sushi-grade ahi or yellowfin tuna steaks*, about 1-inch thick

3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1⁄2 plus 1⁄8 teaspoon salt, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

4 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1⁄2 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger

6 cups mixed salad greens

11⁄2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced scallions

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

*Choose ahi or yellowfin tuna over bluefin tuna: Recent reports have found unsafe levels of mercury in bluefin.

Instructions:

1. Rub tuna steaks with 1 teaspoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. For the dressing, combine lime juice, honey, remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, sesame oil, ginger, and remaining 1⁄8 teaspoon salt in a bowl; whisk to combine. Set aside.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna; cook 3 minutes without disturbing. Turn and cook 2 minutes more or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a cutting board; slice into 1⁄2-inch-thick pieces.

4. Place 11⁄2 cups greens on each of 4 plates. Top each salad with 1⁄4 of the sliced tuna. Add even amounts of snap peas, scallions, and sesame seeds. Drizzle evenly with dressing. (Serving size: 1 fillet and 1⁄4 of salad)

Nutrition:

Calories 360 (34% from fat); Fat 13g (sat 3g, mono 6g, poly 4g); Cholesterol 65mg; Protein 43g; Carbohydrate 16g; Sugars 10g; Fiber 4g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 337mg; Calcium 112mg