Low-Calorie Grilled Asparagus Panzanella

From Health magazine

This classic Italian salad recipe adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It! makes great use of day-old bread. And its full of fresh vegetables.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 8 minutes

Stand: 30 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 pounds fresh asparagus

1 tablespoon olive oil

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

6 (1-inch-thick) slices day-old country-style bread

1⁄4 cup red wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

16 cherry tomatoes, mix of red and yellow, quartered

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1⁄2 cup niçoise olives, pitted

2 tablespoons capers, drained

8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare grill.

2. Snap off tough ends of asparagus or trim with a knife, and peel the bottom half of the stalk, if necessary.

3. Place asparagus on a baking sheet, toss with olive oil, and season with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Grill asparagus, perpendicular to the grates, for 3–5 minutes on each side or until just crisp-tender.

4. Grill the bread about 1 minute per side or until slightly charred. Cut each slice into 1-inch cubes.

5. Whisk vinegar, garlic, remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil in a large bowl until combined. Add asparagus, grilled bread, tomatoes, and remaining ingredients; mix. Season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. (Serving size: 11⁄2 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 177; Fat 9g (sat 1g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 21g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 454mg; Calcium 52mg

More Healthy Grilling Recipes From Bobby Flay

* All recipes adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!. Copyright © 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright © 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.