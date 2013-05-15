Low-Calorie Grilled Asparagus Panzanella

From Health magazine
This classic Italian salad recipe adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It! makes great use of day-old bread. And its full of fresh vegetables.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 8 minutes
Stand: 30 minutes
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 1⁄2 pounds fresh asparagus
1 tablespoon olive oil
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
6 (1-inch-thick) slices day-old country-style bread
1⁄4 cup red wine vinegar
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
16 cherry tomatoes, mix of red and yellow, quartered
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1⁄2 cup niçoise olives, pitted
2 tablespoons capers, drained
8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
Instructions:
1. Prepare grill.
2. Snap off tough ends of asparagus or trim with a knife, and peel the bottom half of the stalk, if necessary.
3. Place asparagus on a baking sheet, toss with olive oil, and season with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Grill asparagus, perpendicular to the grates, for 3–5 minutes on each side or until just crisp-tender.
4. Grill the bread about 1 minute per side or until slightly charred. Cut each slice into 1-inch cubes.
5. Whisk vinegar, garlic, remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil in a large bowl until combined. Add asparagus, grilled bread, tomatoes, and remaining ingredients; mix. Season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. (Serving size: 11⁄2 cups)
Nutrition:
Calories 177; Fat 9g (sat 1g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 21g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 3g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 454mg; Calcium 52mg
More Healthy Grilling Recipes From Bobby Flay
* All recipes adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!. Copyright © 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright © 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.