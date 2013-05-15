Build a Leaner Burger With Buffalo

From Health Magazine

Super tasty (and lean) buffalo meat elevates this recipe for Buffalo Burgers With Red Cabbage Slaw, adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 7 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Pickled Okra Russian Dressing

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup finely diced pickled okra

2 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Red-Cabbage Slaw

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 small head of red cabbage, shredded (4 cups)

1 large carrot, shredded (1â2 cup)

Burger

1 pound ground buffalo (bison)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 1/4-inch-thick slices GruyÃ¨re (4 ounces)

4 hamburger buns

Instructions:

1.To make Pickled Okra Russian Dressing: Combine dressing ingredients; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

2. To make Red Cabbage Slaw: Whisk together vinegar, honey, oil, salt, and pepÂ­per in a large bowl. Add cabbage and carrot; toss to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

3. Prepare grill.

4. Form the ground buffalo into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Season with salt and pepper. Grill 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the burgers and continue cooking them 3 more minutes or until a meat thermometer reaches 160 degrees (medium).

5. Place a slice of GruyÃ¨re on each burger, then close the grill lid. Cook about 1 minute or until cheese begins to melt.

6. Spread 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Okra Russian Dressing on the tops and bottoms of each bun. Place a burger on the bottom half of each bun, top with Red Cabbage Slaw, and cover with top of bun. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 burger with aboutÂ 1/4 cup slaw and 1 tablespoon Russian dressing)

Nutrition:

Calories 503; Fat 21g (sat 8g, mono 5g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 86mg; Protein 38g; Carbohydrate 41g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 4g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 943mg; Calcium 400mg

Adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!. Copyright Â© 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright Â© 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.