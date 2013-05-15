Low-Fat, Low-Calorie Spanish Spice-Rubbed Chicken

From Health magazine

This elegant spice rub recipe adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It! elevates the humble chicken. Its also great on pork and turkey, and the extra Parsley-Mint Sauce is fantastic on new potatoes or penne pasta.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Stand: 5 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Parsley-Mint Sauce

1 1⁄2 cups fresh flat-leaf parsley

3⁄4 cup fresh mint

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 serrano chiles, grilled, peeled, seeded, and chopped

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1⁄2 cup olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Chicken

2 tablespoons Spanish paprika

1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1⁄2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground fennel seed

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 (4-ounce) skinless bone-in chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. To make Parsley-Mint Sauce: Combine parsley, 3⁄4 cup mint, garlic, and chiles in a food processor; process until coarsely chopped. Add honey and mustard; process until combined. With processor on, slowly add olive oil.

2. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and whisk in a few tablespoons cold water to thin the sauce. Stir in salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours. Bring sauce to room temperature before serving.

3. To make chicken: Whisk together paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, pepper, and salt in a bowl.

4. Prepare grill.

5. Brush chicken with olive oil. Coat top with 2 teaspoons spice rub; place on grill, rub side down. Grill over high heat 5–6 minutes or until golden brown and slightly charred. Turn breasts over, and cook for 6–7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°.

6. Transfer to a platter, and drizzle each breast with 1 tablespoon parsley-mint sauce. Tent with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with additional sauce, and garnish with mint sprigs, if desired. (Serving size: 1 chicken breast and sauce)

Nutrition:

Calories 174; Fat 9g (sat 1g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 51mg; Protein 20g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 2g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 220mg; Calcium 44mg

* All recipes adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!. Copyright © 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright © 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.