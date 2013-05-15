Savor Steak for Under 350 Calories

From Health magazine

This recipe for sizzling steaks served with spicy horseradish is adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 11 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounce) sirloin steaks

1/4 cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves

1 cup light sour cream

6 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

Instructions:

1. Remove steaks from the refrigerator, and let sit, covered, at room temperature for 20 minutes before grilling.

2. Meanwhile, combine oil and garlic in a small saucepan. Warm over low heat for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and let sit for 15 minutes.

3. Prepare grill.

4. Whisk together sour cream, horseradish, chives, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

5. Brush each steak on both sides with 1 teaspoon garlic oil, and season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 tea­spoon pepper. Place steaks on the grill, and cook over high heat for 4-5 minutes, brushing with the oil every minute or so until golden brown and slightly charred. Turn the steaks over, and continue grilling for 5-6 minutes or until internal temperature reaches at least 145° (medium-rare).

6. Transfer steaks to a platter, tent with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with horseradish sauce on the side. (Serving size: 1 steak, 1 tablespoon sauce)

Nutrition:

Calories 309; Fat 19g (sat 8g, mono 8g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 80mg; Protein 27g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 1g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 372mg; Calcium 120mg