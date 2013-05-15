Grilled Salmon Recipe Packed With Omega-3s

From Health magazine

Just-picked corn and cherry tomatoes make this a standout recipe, adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It!

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 21 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 ears shucked corn

Olive oil cooking spray

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil, plus whole basil sprigs for garnish (optional)

Four 4-ounce salmon fillets

Instructions:

1. Prepare grill.

2. Soak corn in a large bowl of cold water for 20 minutes. Remove and pat dry. Coat corn on all sides with cooking spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill about 15 minutes or until charred on all sides. Remove cobs from grill, and cool slightly. Slice the kernels from the cobs, and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, and sliced basil; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Let the relish sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

3. Meanwhile, lightly coat both sides of salmon fillets with cooking spray; season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place fillets skin side down, and grill 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip fillets, and grill for 3 more minutes. Fish should feel slightly firm in the center and will register 145° on an instant-read thermometer. Place salmon onto each of 4 plates, and spoon relish over top. Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired. (Serving size: 1 salmon fillet and 1 1/2 cups relish)

Nutrition:

Calories 341; Fat 16g (sat 2g, mono 8g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 72mg; Protein 29g; Carbohydrate 22g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 4g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 286mg; Calcium 32mg

* All recipes adapted from Bobby Flay's Grill It! Copyright © 2008 by Boy Meets Grill. Photographs Copyright © 2008 by Ben Fink. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House Inc.