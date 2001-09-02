Low-Calorie Grilled Shrimp Salad

YUNHEE KIMFrom Health magazine
Juicy watermelon, tangy feta, and firm grilled shrimp make this recipe a summery star.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 4 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined (21–25 count)
1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
3⁄4 teaspoon
kosher salt, divided
1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
Olive oil cooking spray
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon honey
1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced
1⁄4 cup sliced fresh mint, divided
4 cups arugula
8 (4-inch) seedless watermelon wedges
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
Instructions:
1. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high.
2. Toss shrimp with 2 teaspoons olive oil. Stir in 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Lightly spray grill or grill pan with olive oil spray, and cook shrimp about 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer shrimp to a plate to cool.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and more pepper to taste. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
4. In a medium bowl, combine red onion and 2 tablespoons mint. Add dressing, and toss gently. To serve, place 1 cup arugula on each of 4 plates and top with 2 melon wedges and 1⁄4 of the onion-mint mixture; sprinkle with equal amounts of feta, top with about 6 shrimp, and garnish with some of the remaining fresh mint. Serve immediately. (Serving size: about 6 shrimp, 1⁄4 of the watermelon mixture, and 1 cup arugula)
Nutrition:
Calories 273; Fat 13g (sat 5g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 193mg; Protein 23g; Carbohydrate 17g; Sugars 13g; Fiber 1g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 728mg; Calcium 223mg