Low-Calorie Grilled Shrimp Salad

Juicy watermelon, tangy feta, and firm grilled shrimp make this recipe a summery star.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 4 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined (21–25 count)

1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

3⁄4 teaspoon

kosher salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

Olive oil cooking spray

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

1⁄2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1⁄4 cup sliced fresh mint, divided

4 cups arugula

8 (4-inch) seedless watermelon wedges

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high.

2. Toss shrimp with 2 teaspoons olive oil. Stir in 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Lightly spray grill or grill pan with olive oil spray, and cook shrimp about 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer shrimp to a plate to cool.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and more pepper to taste. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

4. In a medium bowl, combine red onion and 2 tablespoons mint. Add dressing, and toss gently. To serve, place 1 cup arugula on each of 4 plates and top with 2 melon wedges and 1⁄4 of the onion-mint mixture; sprinkle with equal amounts of feta, top with about 6 shrimp, and garnish with some of the remaining fresh mint. Serve immediately. (Serving size: about 6 shrimp, 1⁄4 of the watermelon mixture, and 1 cup arugula)

Nutrition:

Calories 273; Fat 13g (sat 5g, mono 6g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 193mg; Protein 23g; Carbohydrate 17g; Sugars 13g; Fiber 1g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 728mg; Calcium 223mg