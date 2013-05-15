Daisy Fuentes's Low-Calorie Mojito

YUNHEE KIMFrom Health magazine

Love this Cuban cocktail, but hate the calories? Try our recipe for a slimmer version created by Bethenny Frankel just for TV star Daisy Fuentes. Cheers!

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1⁄2 lime, cut into 6 wedges

1 1⁄2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons torn mint leaves

1⁄2 teaspoon honey, warmed

2 ounces rum

4 ounces club soda

Fresh mint sprig (optional)

Lime wedge (optional)

Instructions:

1. Fill a martini shaker with 1 cup ice. Add lime wedges, lime juice, and mint. Muddle lime and mint with a pestle or a long spoon until well-bruised and fragrant.

2. Combine honey, rum, and club soda; stir gently to dissolve honey. Add to muddled mixture; stir until mixture is well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice; garnish with mint and lime, if desired. (Serving size: 1 mojito)

Nutrition:

Calories 153; Fat 0g (Sat 0g, Mono 0g, Poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 7g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 25mg; Calcium 12mg