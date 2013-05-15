Fresh Meringue Cake Under 350 Calories

From Health magazine

Its easy to order a celebratory cake from a bakery, but you can end up with a diet nightmareup to 1,000 calories a slice! Have a piece of our delicious recipe for just 347 calories.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Cool: 1 hour 10 minutes

Makes 16 servings





Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter, softened

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 1/4 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup skim milk

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. To make the cake: Coat 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray; line the bottoms of the pans with wax paper. Coat wax paper with cooking spray; set aside.

3. Place the sugar and the butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 5 minutes or until very well-blended. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla extract.

4. Lightly spoon the flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine the flour, the baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, stirring with a whisk. Add the flour mixture and the milk alternately to sugar mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture; mix after each addition. Pour batter into the prepared cake pans. Sharply tap pans once on counter to remove air bubbles.

5. Bake at 350° for 30–35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool cake in pans for 10 minutes on a wire rack; invert pans. Carefully peel off wax paper, and cool cake completely on wire rack. Cake can be made a day in advance and covered in plastic wrap.

6. Top with Italian-Meringue Icingcheck out our step-by-step recipe and decorating tips.

Nutrition:

Calories 347; Fat 10g (sat 6g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 62mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 61g; Sugars 39g; Fiber 1g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 129mg; Calcium 43mg