Make a Low-Cal, Low-Stress Meringue Icing

By Kathryn Conrad

From Health magazine

This luscious layer cake is not only beautifulit's also deceptively low in fat and calories. To serve this pretty dessert, just follow our simple steps for preparing and spreading the icing on your favorite recipe or our Fresh Layer Cake.

In a large bowl, beat 1⁄4 teaspoon cream of tartar and 3 large egg whites with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Combine 1 cup sugar, 1⁄4 cup water, and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring just until sugar dissolves, and bring to a boil. Cook, without stirring, for 2 minutes or until a candy thermometer registers 238°. Pour hot sugar syrup in a thin stream over egg whites, beating at high speed until stiff peaks form. Beat in 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract.Place 1 cake layer on a cake stand; spread first layer with 1⁄2 cup icing. Turn the remaining layer upside down (so flat side faces up) and place on top of the first layer. Spread 1⁄2 cup icing on second layer.Spread remaining icing to cover cake. Create decorative peaks using the back of a large spoon, if desired. You can make cake up to this point, refrigerate it for a few hours, and then garnish just before serving.Garnish with raspberries and mint sprigs. (Serving size: 1 slice): The eggs in this recipe are not fully cooked, which may be a concern if youre pregnant or have a compromised immune system.

Nutrition:

Calories 347; Fat 10g (sat 6g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 62mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 61g; Sugars 39g; Fiber 1g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 129mg; Calcium 43mg