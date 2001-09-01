Eat Red, Live Longer

ISTOCKPHOTO

From Health magazine

Nutrition gurus say fruits and veggies with big, bold colors may help you stay young. Which ones are best? Go red and you wont go wrong.

Red cabbage has deep-red (almost purple) pigments containing 36 plant chemicals that researchers say may be useful for guarding against cancer, boosting brain function, and promoting heart health.

Beet juice has a chemical that your body may convert into a compound capable of expanding blood vessels and lowering blood pressure, according to British scientists. Try mixing it into a smoothie.

Tomatoes have lycopene and beta-carotene, antioxidants that can keep your heart young by lowering your cholesterol.