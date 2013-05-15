Beyond Guacamole: Vitamin-Rich Grapefruit-Avocado Salad

From Health magazine

To remove the citrus fruits' bitter white pith for this fresh recipe, cut the peel away with a sharp knife. This recipe makes more dressing than you'll need; you can refrigerate the extra for up to 5 days.

Prep: 18 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup orange juice

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 medium halved peeled avocado, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 peeled pink grapefruit, cut into sections

1 peeled navel orange, cut into sections

1/2 red pepper, chopped

4 minced green onions

4 cups field greens

Instructions:

1. Combine first 4 ingredients (through honey) in a food processor or blender, or use a handheld immersion blender, and process for 1 minute until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

2. Combine the remaining ingredients (except the greens) in a large, nonreactive bowl (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic). Toss with half of the dressing to moisten. Serve over field greens. (Serving size: 1 cup greens, about 1/2 cup grapefruit mixture, and 2 tablespoons dressing.)

Nutrition:

Calories 234; Fat 17g (sat 2g,mono 12g,poly 2g); Protein 3g; Cholesterol 0mg; Calcium 75mg; Sodium 21mg; Fiber 7g; Iron 2mg; Carbohydrate 23g

