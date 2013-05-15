Beyond Guacamole: Low-Calorie Avocado Soup

From Health magazine

This recipe makes a flavorful, smooth-textured soup; serve with toasted bread.

Makes 4 servings

Prep: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 ripe peeled avocados

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1 (4-ounce) can or jar chopped green chiles

1/2 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon lime juice

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Fresh cilantro and/or crushed tortilla chips for garnish

Instructions:

1. Cut the avocados in half, and remove the pits.

2. Spoon avocado into a blender, add the remaining ingredients (except garnish), and puree until creamy. Chill the soup for up to 2 hours before serving, or serve immediately. Cover leftovers with plastic wrap, refrigerate, and use within 2 days. (serving size: 1 cup)

Nutrition:

CALORIES 194; FAT 16g (sat 3g,mono 10g,poly 2g); PROTEIN 3g; CHOLESTEROL 3mg; CALCIUM 58mg; SODIUM 396mg; FIBER 7g; IRON 1mg; CARBOHYDRATE 14g

