Beyond Guacamole: Grilled Mahimahi Under 300 Calories

The salsa in this recipe can be served with any grilled seafood, poultry, or meat. Choose the kind of chile you use based on how much heat you like. Serrano chiles are hotter than jalapeño peppers; if you want more kick, don't remove the seeds. Make sure you wear gloves when handling hot peppers.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Marinate: 20-30 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Salsa

1 ripe avocado, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch chunks

2 plum tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 cup minced red onion

1 jalapeño pepper or serrano chile, seeded and minced

1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Mahimahi

1 1/2 pounds mahimahi, cut into 4 pieces

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Combine all of the ingredients in a large, nonreactive bowl (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic), and mix gently with a spoon. Set aside. You can prepare this salsa up to a few hours before serving and store it in the refrigerator in a covered container.

2. In a deep, nonreactive dish (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic), marinate the fish with the other ingredients for 20-30 minutes before grilling.

3. Grill over coals or on a grill, or cook under a broiler for 6-8 minutes per side.

4. Serve the fish with the salsa on top. (serving size: 1 piece of fish and about 1/2 cup salsa)

Nutrition:

CALORIES 284; FAT 12g (sat 2g,mono 8g,poly 2g); PROTEIN 33g; CHOLESTEROL 125mg; CALCIUM 49mg; SODIUM 438mg; FIBER 5g; IRON 3mg; CARBOHYDRATE 12g

