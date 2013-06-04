Lose Weight Without Dieting

From Health magazine

Too busy for a formal diet? Just pair our four-week workout with simple swaps to cut 500 calories a day, and you'll lose not only 5 inches but 6 quick pounds, too! And you can do it without sacrifice. Simply replace high-calorie foods with just-as-satisfying lower-cal options. Here, some sample swaps that add up to 505 calories:

 Switch your afternoon Snickers bar for 1 Lindt 60% Extra Dark Lindor Truffle to cut 210 calories.

 Replace your sugar-laden medium vanilla latte with iced coffee and 1/4 cup skim milk to cut 169 calories.

 Trade 6 tortilla chips and 2 tablespoons cheese dip for 1/4 pita and 2 tablespoons Roasted-Eggplant Dip to cut 126 calories.

Back to: Your Last Minute Summer Body Makeover