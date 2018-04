7 Frosty Treats Under 75 Calories

From Health magazine

These chilly treats will cool you down without fattening you up. Watch Frances Largeman-Roth, senior food and nutrition editor at Health magazine, talk about this article on Fox 5's Good Day New York.

Watermelon Chiller (four ounces of Naked Juice Watermelon Chill blended with ice and a splash of lime juice)

69 calories

Three sample spoonfuls of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream (flavors, from left, cotton candy, pistachio, and strawberry)14 caloriesCherry snow cone60 calories¼ cup Ciao Bella Mango Sorbet 54 caloriesHalf of a Skinny Cow Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich 70 calories¼ cup Stonyfield Farm After Dark Chocolate Organic Nonfat Frozen Yogurt 50 calories10 frozen grapes sprinkled with two teaspoons of sugar67 calories