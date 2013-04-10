Trisha Yearwood's Minty Green Salad

Ben Fink
Ben FinkFrom Health magazine
From Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen by Trisha Yearwood
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 cucumbers, peeled and cut into chunks
16 pitted green olives
16 pitted black olives, such as kalamata
24 grape tomatoes, halved
2 cups feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Pinch of salt and pepper
1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
Instructions:
In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil and lemon juice. Pour the dressing mixture over the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with the mint.
Back to "Trisha Yearwood's Recipe for Life"