Trisha Yearwood's Minty Green Salad

Ben FinkFrom Health magazine

From Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen by Trisha Yearwood

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers, peeled and cut into chunks

16 pitted green olives

16 pitted black olives, such as kalamata

24 grape tomatoes, halved

2 cups feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil and lemon juice. Pour the dressing mixture over the vegetables. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with the mint.

Back to "Trisha Yearwood's Recipe for Life"