Healthy Salads: Detoxifying Cabbage, Ginger Lend Crunch to This Low-Cal Salad

From Health magazine

Detox never tasted so good. This recipe for red cabbage and apple salad with ginger vinaigrette delights for just 215 calories.

Prep: 20 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups packed shredded red cabbage

2 cups packed shredded Napa cabbage

2 cups thinly sliced Granny Smith apple

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup golden raisins, plumped in hot water

1/4 cup toasted, unsalted sunflower seeds

Instructions:

1. Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil, salt, and pepper; set aside.

2. Toss cabbages together in a large serving bowl. Toss apple slices with lemon juice to keep from browning.

3. Add apple, raisins, and half the sunflower seeds to cabbage. Toss with the dressing. Garnish servings with remaining seeds. (Serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)

Nutrition:

Calories 215; Fat 15g (sat 2g, mono 8g, poly 4g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 20g; Sugars 13g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 119mg; Calcium 50mg