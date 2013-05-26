Healthy Salads: Light Tapas Make It Easy to Keep It Low-Cal

This recipe for tapas with garlic shrimp and baby greens is a real crowd-pleaser.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Stand: 10 minutes

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

Tapas spread

4 ounces thinly sliced serrano ham

4 ounces Manchego cheese, sliced into thin triangles

1 (12-ounce) bottle roasted red peppers, sliced

1 cup assorted marinated olives

1 cup Marcona almonds

1 baguette or other good crusty bread

Salad

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 rounded teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

10 cups baby salad greens

Shrimp

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

3/4 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika

1/3 cup fino sherry (or dry white wine)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Instructions:

1. For tapas spread: Arrange all tapas ingredients on a large platter.

2. For salad: Whisk together vinegar, honey, and mustard in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil, and add salt and pep­per; set aside. (Dress greens before serving.)

3. For shrimp: Toss the shrimp with 3⁄4 teaspoon salt; set aside for 10 minutes. Warm the olive oil in a large pan, and gently saute garlic over medium-low heat for 3 minutes or until fragrant and beginning to color.

Add shrimp, remaining 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, crushed red pepper, and smoked paprika; cook over medium heat, turning the shrimp occasionally, for about 3 minutes or until just cooked through.

Remove shrimp from pan with a slotted spoon.

Add sherry to pan, raise heat to high, and reduce liquid (about 2–3 minutes).

Add lemon juice, return shrimp to pan, and toss gently; sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 3⁄4 cup salad, 2–3 shrimp, and assorted tapas)

Nutrition:

Calories 484; Fat 27g (sat 5g, mono 16g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 71mg; Protein 20g; Carbohydrate 40g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 3g; Iron 5mg; Sodium 1317mg; Calcium 186mg