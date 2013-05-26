Healthy Salads: Try This Protein-Packed Greek Salad

Just worked out? Replenish electrolytes and pump up muscle with this Greek salad with grilled chicken recipe. Bonus: The salty olives and feta help you rehydrate faster.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 4 minutes

Stand: 5 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

Olive oil cooking spray

12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast

1 1/2 pounds plum tomatoes, halved, seeded, and quartered (about 6–8 tomatoes)

1/2 large seedless cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided

4 cups torn romaine lettuce

Instructions:

1. Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. Add 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper; set aside.

2. Heat a grill pan to high. Lightly coat chicken with olive oil spray, and season with remaining salt and pepper; cook over high heat 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes.

3. In a serving bowl, toss tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta, olives, and half the mint with vinaigrette. Slice chicken into 1⁄2-inch strips, add to salad, and toss gently. Place 1 cup romaine on each of 4 plates, top with chicken mixture and remaining mint. (Serving size: 1 1/4 cup salad and 3 ounces chicken)

Nutrition:

Calories 312; Fat 20g (sat 6g, mono 12g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 66mg; Protein 22g; Carbohydrate 11g; Sugars 7g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 568mg; Calcium 141mg